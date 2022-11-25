A man believed to be in his early twenties has been arrested and handed over to the Damango police for allegedly kidnapping a young girl at Alhassankura, a suburb of Damango in the west Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The suspect is said to have gone around the victim’s house on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at around 10:00 pm, where the victim was playing with four other kids under a streetlight.

The suspect reportedly gave GHS1.00 to each of the four and asked the victim to follow him with the promise of giving her a higher amount.

He then took her into a nearby bush, which happens to be the cemetery of the area.

Narrating the incident to Citinewsroom.com at the scene, Sumaila Rashid Atalia, the assembly member for the Alhassankura Ngbaripe electoral area, said the suspect is said to have given the victim chicken and noodles to eat.

At one point, the little girl got scared and tried to scream, but the suspect threatened to kill her if she did.

The four friends of the victim upon seeing her being taken into the bush rushed and informed her family whose house was nearby.

An alarm was raised, and the community mounted a search and arrested suspect Nicholas after finding him and the victim under a tree.

The suspect was handed over to the police, but not before he received a beating from some irate youth and little Naimah was taken to St. Anne’s hospital for medical examination.

The police have since commenced investigations.