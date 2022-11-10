The Development Bank Ghana (DBG) was officially admitted to the membership of the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) on November 1, 2022.

DBG, therefore, becomes the 25th Institutional Member, following the approval of the Executive Council of GAB.

DBG is expected to complement the efforts of other Institutional Members of the Association in the drive towards sustainable development and growth; regional and global competitiveness through effective collaboration; while anchoring economic development through stakeholder engagements, dialogues, and implementation of pragmatic and business-friendly policies and measures.

“GAB has also welcomed DBG to our Association and wishes success for the cordial partnership we envisage.

About the Development Bank Ghana

DBG is a Development Finance Institution that acts as an enabler for businesses in Ghana and a provider of long-term capital in the market. They ensure that sustainable global best practices are applied across all sectors of their operations.

The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) is the country’s mouthpiece and advocacy lead for the banking sector, currently representing the interests of 25 member institutions (including the ARB APEX Bank, which represents all Rural Banks).

It is a not-for-profit organisation that was formed to protect the interest and aspirations of its members; and to provide a platform for bank-to-bank networking among members.