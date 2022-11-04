The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has praised Ghana for embracing digital innovation as a tool to transform the economy.

“Digital innovation has become an essential catalyst and the driving force of an economic transformation, and I commend Ghana for the tremendous development over the last years,” he said.

The ambassador also commended Ghana on its digital address system, the digital transformation centre and the digital Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority modules.

“We should not downplay the role these modules play in job creation and better access to service,” he added.

Mr Krull made the comments at the just-ended second edition of the Ghana Digital Innovation Week (GDIW), which commenced with an exhibition of innovations by various entrepreneurs in the digital space.

“Germany is happy to be a part of GDIW,” he said.

The GDIW is a platform for players and stakeholders in the digital space to celebrate milestones, learn and share ideas, and network to enhance the progress of the landscape.

The inventions exhibited were applications, products, services aimed at making fast and easy access to health, agricultural, financial, transportation, communication and artificial intelligence-related solutions.

About 50 exhibitors showed up for the event at the Accra International Conference Grand Arena.

Growth

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, added that her outfit was happy to contribute and share the Israel experience to the growing innovation ecosystem in Ghana.

“Israel is excited to continue this collaboration with stakeholders to harness talents in that space. I can confidently say Ghana is fast rising to become a digital asset,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, urged participants to take advantage of such initiatives to grow their businesses.

“I would like to urge stakeholders and technology enthusiasts to take advantage of these types of initiatives and improve on their skills. The government, on the other hand, will continue to leverage technologies to provide an effective economy,” he said.

Workshops

Topics discussed at the three-day event included investment readiness, advancing food security and economic transformation through agricultural innovation and digitalisation, accelerating women entrepreneurs through digital community, evolving policies and infrastructure for thriving local innovation and transformative approaches for gender equality.

The GDIW is supported by the Digital Transformation Centre, an initiative by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

It was held in collaboration with MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, through the Embassy of Israel in Ghana, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation.