A survey conducted by the government reveals that medical doctors are demanding 40 percent of basic salaries as an incentive allowance for acceptance of posting to deprived communities in the country.

This was revealed in a probe conducted by consultants of the Ministry of Health to identify the appropriate factors for the retention of medical doctors posted to rural areas.

The Ministry bemoans that out of 10 doctors posted to the Oti Region, only one reported to work.

Answering a question posed by the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu said the recommendations of the survey are under review for onward action.

“Mr. Speaker, a survey has been conducted to solicit the views of health workers on measures to attract and retain them to work in deprived areas. From the survey, the willingness of health workers to accept posting to any of the deprived areas is based on financial and non-financial incentives.”

“They recommended non-financial incentives such as scholarships, accommodation defined by existing policy, standard medical equipment, and transfer after 3 to 5 years upon request. Again, financial incentives include 34% basic salary as an incentive for mild deprived areas, 38% as basic allowance for moderate deprived areas, and 40% basic salary as incentive allowance for severely deprived areas,”