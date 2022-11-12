Richard Etornam Nyarko has been elected as the new Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress in the Eastern Region.

Richard Etornam popularly called Bilbo polled 55 of the total votes to unseat the incumbent, Emmanuel Okai Mintah who garnered 52 votes.

Mr. Mintah who was seeking to retain his seat unfortunately succumbed to Bilbo in a fiercely contested election in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality.

Fohad Agbenyadzi Tetteh also emerged as the winner in the Deputy Youth Organizer elections beating Nathaniel Guamah, Eryk Kwasi Agyapong, and Evans Srenyame.

For the Women Organizer position, Shirley Naana Osei Ampem retained her position with 39 of the total votes against the 34 votes polled by her rival Evelyn Korang who was a former women’s organizer.

Tina Effah Boadi also polled 28 of the total votes to become the Deputy Women’s Organizer beating her close rivals Rita Awatey Akosua, Linda Ahenkorah, and Sahadatu Ibrahim.

The main elections will, however, come on next weekend at Akim Oda in the Birim Central Municipality.