The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected the Kotoka International Airport, Accra Sports stadium and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) from the national grid for their failure to pay accumulated debts.

The three key institutions were disconnected in April this year after all attempts by the power distributor to retrieve its debts owed over 2 years failed.

Citi News sources indicates that, the above-mentioned institutions were disconnected in the wee hours of Tuesday, November 1, 2022, by ECG’s National Revenue Protection Taskforce.

The management of ECG is currently on a move to recover all debts owed by defaulters as well as clamping down on persons and institutions who have connected to power illegally.

In September 2022, officials of ECG disconnected state broadcaster, GBC from the power grid because of an GH¢8 million debt owed.