The management and staff of the Krobo District of the Electricity Company of Ghana as part of activities to create awareness of breast cancer embarked on a health walk through the principal streets of Krobo.

The month-long awareness program was spearheaded by the Power Queens Club of the power distribution company, which is an association of all the female staff of the organisation.

The month of October was set aside as Breast Cancer Awareness month all over the world and as such various activities were planned towards creating awareness on the disease.

Some choose various themes to mark the celebration, while encouraging women and men to get screened remained a top awareness issue for many organisations.

Across the various operational districts of the organisation, a number of activities were carried out, with opportunities for people to get screened.

The Krobo District of the ECG which also took part in this month-long awareness program climaxed it, with a walk up the Acineci Mountain in Krobo.

They did this alongside staff from other operational areas and supporting personnel who are aiding general work in the District.

The Acting Krobo District Manager, Ing. Christopher Apawu indicated that they had indeed taken the breast cancer awareness creation seriously and had been encouraging all staff to get screened.

“We also pleaded with them to encourage their families and friends to get screened because it has been determined that early detection of breast cancer helps in easier management of it. Medical diagnosis has shown that men are also at risk of the disease, hence all staff have been roped into the various activities and encouraged to partake in the screening processes.”

“The Executives of the Power Queens Club in the District have played an active role in the month-long activities. We thank management of the district for creating the enabling environment for them to carry on with the awareness program”.