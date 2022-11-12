The former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, has charged members of the National Democratic Congress to be united and remain focused as the current economic crisis is not sufficient to guarantee the party a victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking ahead of the NDC’s Volta Regional Delegates Conference in Ho, the former MP for the Avenor-Ave constituency now Akatsi South, urged members of the NDC not to be complacent and work hard towards the elections in 2024.

He also called on members of the party to desist from wooing delegates with money and favours for votes ahead of the general elections in 2024.

“The statement is that we should not be complacent as a party. The mid-term elections in the United States have taught us that hardship alone, inflation and the economy cannot win an election…So let us not be complacent.”

“Hardship is a factor, and cost of living is a factor but it is not sufficient. We have to work hard, we have to be united and present a united front in this region and in the party,” Doe Adjaho said.