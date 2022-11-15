The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has hinted at plans for the country to pilot the dual education system next academic year in some selected Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in the country.

He explained that the dual system would allow TVET students to dedicate almost equal time to learning at school as well as spend time with industry for their internship, so they would be well-equipped with the requisite skills before graduating from school.

Dr Adutwum gave the hint on Monday, November 14 when he visited the headquarters of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Accra.

The meeting was part of the Minister’s annual interaction with Faith-Based Organizations in the country to share ideas and interact with them on government initiatives on education in the country.

He mentioned that the Education Ministry and other stakeholders in the sector were doing everything possible to transform the education sector to match the current market demand as well as drive the nation’s transformation drive.

The Education Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe praised the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for its role towards the development of the nation’s education and other socio-economic development.

“It is worth noting that we are not only producing students from our schools, but training an assertive and critical thinking youth who would soon take over the leadership roles of the country”. He said.

Dr Adutwum also announced that the nation is winning the war against examination malpractices with the introduction of serialization by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in all examinations organized by them.

The Education Minister stated that the recently held Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the country had every district writing a different set of questions with the same difficulty and understanding, which he said was one of the ways of winning the war against examination malpractice in the country.

He announced plans to meet all Education Ministers in the West African region soon to decide on the extension of the serialization system into all examinations organized by the WAEC.

This, according to Dr Adutwum would help improve the reputation and credibility of WAEC since the fair state of the examination would force students to study hard since they would not have any hope of cheating during the exams.

He spent time recounting the various enumerated the various interventions and initiatives being executed in the education sector towards the transformation of the nation’s development.

On his part, the Moderator of the Church, Right Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, described Dr Adutwum as a visionary leader who understands the education sector and urged him to continue working very hard towards getting the best for the nation.

The Moderator also appealed to the government to have a second look at how best to engage the services of parents towards the development of education in the country.