The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has tasked the new Director General of Ghana Education Service to urgently address challenges associated with the promotion of teachers.

Over the years, the promotion of teachers has been a major concern for many stakeholders.

Some teachers lament the delays that characterize their promotions, which adversely affect their career progression.

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has thus directed the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah to put measures in place to address the issue with immediate effect.

“I don’t see the reason why we should hire somebody for six months, and they don’t have a staff ID and therefore, they are not being paid. Obviously, they won’t be happy employees and happy employees create happy classrooms where you get better learning outcomes.

“So, the Director General has been tasked with the responsibility to work with the teachers, unions and other organizations to ensure our teachers have what it takes so their payments would be processed in a timely fashion.”

“With those who have to go through promotion, not through the ranks (the lower ranks) or the beginning ranks, I want to make sure they prioritise it because it is not fair for somebody to teach for 2 years and promotion is due, they’ve done all the evaluation but the document has not been sent to the headquarters for them to receive their promotion letters. We have directed the GES to do whatever it takes. If they need more staff, we will provide them with more staff to ensure teachers’ promotions are not delayed”.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum disclosed this to journalists after paying a surprise visit to the Asem Cluster of schools in Kumasi on Friday, 25th November 2022.