The Ministry of Education says it is working to swiftly resolve outstanding financial obligations to Colleges of Education to help fend for trainee teachers.

The Ministry’s assurance comes on the back of a letter by the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) seeking to let students cater for themselves from November 7.

In a letter from the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education to the Ministry of Education, the colleges said the request was informed by the debts owed to suppliers of food.

But reacting to the issue, the Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng said on Facebook that discussions are being held with the Finance Ministry for the release of funds to the colleges.