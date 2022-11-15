Ethiopian Airlines has been named as the 8th Best Airline servicing the US market.

The Bounce 2022 Airline Index ranked 62 of the biggest airlines in the world on their on-time arrival and cancellation records, customer ratings, and free luggage allowance, this report ranks domestic and international airlines to see which airline leaves customers smiling.

Addis Ababa- based Ethiopian Airlines, was the only Africa carrier to make it to the list and scored higher marks ahead of some prominent airlines.

The study and ranking were significant in that, the choice of an airline can have a significant impact on a passenger’s overall flight experience.

To arrive at the final league of the best airlines servicing the US, an initial seed list of the largest 50 worldwide and 12 US-based airlines in the world (by departures) was created from flightsfrom.com.

Any airline without complete data from the following factors was excluded.

On-time arrivals % and cancellation % were recorded from OAG.com.

Data was calculated by averaging the monthly data across 2021 (no data was recorded for January 2021).

Meals, in-flight entertainment, seat comfort, and staff service ratings are rated out of 5 and recorded from Skytrax.com.

The exact baggage weights for each airline vary depending on ticket class and destination. The figures recorded were for basic economy fares. Weights were taken directly from each airline’s website or alternativeairlines.com.

Where carry-on weight was not specified, but bags must fit under a seat, baggage was recorded as 10kg.

For US airlines, complaint numbers for June 2021 were recorded from The Office Of Aviation Consumer Protection.

