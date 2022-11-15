Fire has gutted the Boys’ dormitory of the Koforidua Technical Institute in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The fire which started around 11:45 pm on Monday swept through four rooms before personnel of the National Fire Service brought it under control and prevented it from causing further damage to other rooms.

75 students who were affected lost all their belongings. Eight of them who suffered minor injuries were treated and discharged, with one person still on admission at the St. Josephs’s Hospital in Koforidua.

It is, however, unclear what caused the fire, but preliminary investigations according to the Ghana National Fire Service point to an electrical problem.

The Principal of the school Bernard Forson in an interview with Citi News called on the general public to assist the school with some relief items.

The Municipal Fire Commander DO1 Emmanuel Acquaye who is currently at the scene with his men as part of investigations said the service is set to hold a series of student engagements to educate students on fire management.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben North Nana Adjei Boateng has donated GH¢20,000 to the school to cater for the immediate needs of the affected students.

Briefing Citi News on his assessment, Nana Adjei Boateng indicated that he will press relevant stakeholders to step in and get the place fixed so that the academic activities of the students are not affected.