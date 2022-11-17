The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has discredited its earlier travel advisory warning to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

In a new statement, the ministry said its warning on non-essential travel to Abuja was not authorised.

“The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration further expressed regrets for any inconvenience its earlier statement caused.

In the previous travel advisory, it urged Ghanaians to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja citing an unpredictable security situation in the city, a high danger terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks and kidnappings.