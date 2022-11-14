The Ghana Education Service has said it is investigating the students in the social media video “misconducting themselves and using vulgar and unprintable words”.

These words were directed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The students have been identified as second-year students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nonkana West District.

The parents of the students have also been invited to assist in the investigations.

“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) condemns this unfortunate act which is against every educational and moral principle in our society,” the service said in a statement.

The service also apologised to the President on behalf of the students and the school.

“We wish to also assure the general public that the outcome of the investigations will be more known as soon as it is concluded,” it added.

