The Black Stars ran out 2-0 winners against the Swiss national team in a pre-World Cup friendly. Here is how each player fared.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi – 7

Did everything he was asked in the Black Stars goal and was equal to the few half chances he had to face. Solid outing from the St. Gallen man.

Tariq Lamptey – 6

The Brighton full-back offered decent width on the right-hand side, his final ball was lacking. On the defensive end, he held his own.

Daniel Amartey – 7

He was solid when called upon, put no foot wrong all game. A mature performance.

Mohammed Salisu – 8

Capped a solid defensive performance with the opening goal, showed good awareness to attack the loose ball

Baba Rahman – 7

Baba complemented Lamptey perfectly on the left side, he was neat and tidy in possession whilst keeping things solid defensively.

Salis Abdul Samed – 7

A solid yet unspectacular debut for the Lens anchor man, he kept things ticking and kept the ball moving smoothly.

Elisha Owusu – 7

Owusu complemented Samed well finding good pockets of space to help progress the ball.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – 7

The Hearts winger looked lively on the ball and deserved to win a first-half penalty.

Andre Ayew – 6

Marked Xhaka out of the game but offered little in the final third, a disciplined tactical performance from the Black Stars captain.

Jordan Ayew – 6

Used his skill and trickery to progress the ball as usual but he lacked the final ball

Inaki Williams – 6

Made good runs but seemed on a different wavelength to his teammates, his willingness to run continually stretched the play

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh – 7

Offered control and creativity after he came on. His corner led to the opener

Joseph Aidoo – N/A

Helped see out the game with minimal fuss

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 6

His direct style created havoc for the Swiss as they pushed forward chasing an equalizer

Kamal Sowah – 6

Found joy in the Swiss high line and made a nuisance of himself

Antoine Semenyo – 7

Scored the second goal. Aside that, held the ball up well and was a nightmare for the Swiss defence with his physicality.

Alidu Seidu – N/A

Did not put a foot wrong in his brief cameo