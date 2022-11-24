The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has given assurances that the country will rise again despite the current economic challenges citizens are experiencing.

He said, the government has put measures in place to reset the economy, calling on Ghanaians to assist the government to bring the nation back on track.

According to the embattled Finance Minister, his faith is premised on the fact that a lot has already been achieved.

“I, therefore, ask all of us to play a constructive role in getting our nation fully back on track. Ours is a country with real prospects and the challenges notwithstanding, Ghana will rise again, and my faith is premised on the fact that a lot has already been achieved, especially over the course of the Fourth Republic and our policy, as outlined in this budget to reset the economy. If supported will ensure that, indeed, we have not wasted the current global crisis, but used it to make our economy stronger and the progress and prosperity of our people even more assured,” the Finance Minister said when he read the 2023 budget in Parliament on Thursday 2022.

Ghanaians have been hit with a downturn of the cedi, high prices of fuel and goods, amongst others.

Both the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament are calling for the removal of the Finance Minister over the economic woes.