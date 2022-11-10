The Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Tingo Holdings Incorporated, Alao Ayoade, has touted the great potentials of Ghanaian farmers.

According to the executive of one of the top Agricultural Fintech companies in Africa, farmers in Ghana are capable of producing to meet global demand.

Alao Ayoade made this point during the launch of Tingo Mobile Ghana on Wednesday, 9th November 2022 in Accra.

“I spoke to a few farmers when I came here. What I see is a lot of potential for Ghana to grow. As much as Nigeria has farming, I also believe Ghana has the potential to feed the world”, he said at the event held in its newly-opened office in East Legon, Accra.

For several years, Tingo Mobile Nigeria has been offering a comprehensive Agri-Fintech platform service through use of smartphones to empower the marketplace including over 10 million farmers.

Tingo supports the value chain from ‘seed to sale’ with services including airtime top ups, bill pay services for utilities, access to insurance services and micro finance.

President of Tingo Inc; Dr. Chris Cleverly, Chief of Staff at Tingo Inc; Rory Bowen, and Tigon Africa MD; Tsola Barrow were all present at the launch.

Also, Executive Director of African Center for Business Incubation; Christian Sewordor Mensah, EMY Africa CEO; Kojo Soboh and other dignitaries graced the occasion.