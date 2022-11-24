The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the economic recovery of the country is largely dependent on the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In his presentation of the 2023 Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the country’s external sector performance will depend on the quick resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Mr. Speaker, the external sector performance in the outlook will depend largely on the quick resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war and the outcome of recession fears in advanced economies. The thrust of the external sector will focus on rebuilding external buffers enough to cover at least three and half months of imports of goods and services to cushion the economy against adverse external shocks. This will be underpinned by, among others, bilateral support, and strong remittance inflows.”

The Minister said the medium-term outlook of the country’s financial restoration has greatly been impeded by the Covid-19 pandemic and the outbreak of the conflict in Russia-Ukraine in February this year.

He said the economic uncertainties have necessitated the Government to seek the intervention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with plans far advanced to Ghana securing a fiscal facility.

“Mr Speaker, Government and the IMF have agreed on programme objectives, a preliminary fiscal adjustment path, debt strategy and financing required for the programme to be in line with the Government’s Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG). The PC-PEG is Government’s blueprint to restore macroeconomic stability, promote debt sustainability, sustain economic recovery and support structural reforms.”