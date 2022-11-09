Abena Nyamekyne’s story is one that will shock many. She was simply remanded for two weeks into prison custody without any court hearing.

The charges levelled against her were never filed in any court and but she ended up at the Nsawam Medium Security for weeks.

Private legal practitioner Francis Xavier Sosu took up her matter and sued the Judicial Service, Investigator, Prosecutor and the individual who had filed the complaint against her at the Police Station. Some top officials however intervened resulting in payment of a handsome out of court compensation.

Nyamekye’s ordeal started when her business arrangement with a friend went bad. This friend is alleged to have been in a relationship with a senior police officer who instigated the arrest. She was taken to a court on a Friday but the court did not sit. She then found herself in the prison where she was kept for two weeks.

She sometimes loaned money to her friend Cecilia who was a trader as well. Cecilia equally took money from her sometimes. Cecilia made a request for a refund of money Abena owed her. Abena’s inability to refund the money resulted in a heated quarrel. Cecilia served notice of filing a complaint at the police station should she not receive her money in 24 hours. Abena was arrested the following day.

Mr. Sosu took up the matter and after his own investigations, he found out that on the day Abena was to be arraigned, the court closed before she and the investigator got there. The Court Clerks were however still around. The investigator went to see the Court Clerks and returned with a warrant. Abena was sent straight to the Nsawam Prisons.

Mr. Sosu took the matter to court. A judge and senior lawyer intervened with compensation paid to Abena, she walked away a free woman. Who was the Judge? Who was this senior lawyer?

All these details and other fascinating stories of Mr. Sosu’s legal practice are shared in his book “Guilty until proven Innocent”. The Book is a withering critique of Ghana’s justice system through the lens of a man who has committed to using his practice to set aside such injustices.

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin describes the book as a must read;

“All lawyers, judges, law-makers, students and the general will find this work as a master piece from someone who lived out these experiences.”

The Book is one of 5 books to be launched by Mr. Sosu who doubles as Madina MP on November 11 at 11am at the J.F.Annan Auditorium in Parliament. Three are new books while two of them have been out for a while.

The other books are “Being the Change” which recounts the lawyer’s experiences as a Member of Parliament finding jobs for many constituents among others.

“Homeless” is the Sosu story. From a homeless hungry boy to becoming a lawyer fighting for the downtrodden.

“Love lifted me from the street” is tells Mr. Sosu’s story from a different perspective. He attributes his success to love.

In “ I am the street lawyer”, the legislator his perilous journey to becoming a household name in legal practice.

The “Pro Bono lawyer” shares insightful lessons to young lawyers regarding the dangers of pro bono practice.