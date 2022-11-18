South African Gospel Star, Puleng March, has arrived for the much-awaited Hollard Splendor Concert taking place this Saturday, November 19th, at the National Theatre.

The star was met on arrival by the concert organisers, Crafted Nation, and musician Pastor Siisi Baidoo.

The annual live worship gospel concert is headlined by the country’s favourite insurer, Hollard Ghana, as a thank-you to the public for their year-long support.

The much-anticipated gospel concert organised under the theme: “Azusa” will host over 1,500 attendees and is free.

Puleng March will feature along celebrated artistes such as MOG Music, Kofi Peprah, Luigi Maclean, Rev John Asubonteng, Alexandra Aboagye and Pastor Siisi Baidoo, who is also the concert host.

Puleng March said she’s excited about Saturday. “I’m very glad to be part of this great gathering of God’s people. I’m looking forward to a time in God’s presence where God will visit his people just like He did during the Azusa Street Revival many years ago. I would like to extend invitations to all Ghanaians to the Hollard Splendor Concert, come with your expectations and your life will never be the same.”

The loved worship concert since 2018 is known for its exciting spiritual atmosphere, which leaves patrons reminiscing days after the event. This invitation is free and open to everyone who wants to worship and praise God for his Goodness.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance.

The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard through its subsidiaries offer various life and general insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more, and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life).

Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.

About Crafted Nation

Crafted Nation (CN) is a non-denominational music and outreach ministry based in Accra and headed by Siisi Baidoo, a sensational gospel artist. The team has a core mandate of winning souls, achieved through music and the word of God at our evangelism outreaches, crusades and worship services.

Splendor, the annual worship service, has seen steady growth since the first edition, held in 2018. Currently, the service seats over a thousand five hundred patrons to whom we minister excellent gospel music and lead in worship. Patrons travel far and wide to attend, both for the worship experience and to learn from the excellence of its organisation.