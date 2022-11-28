Rose Ofosuhemaa Darko, the National Inclusive Education coordinator at the Special Education Division of the Ghana Education Service, is optimistic about Ghana’s efforts to improve inclusive education for children with special needs.

Speaking during the EdTech Monday segment on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mrs. Darko said the government was working to make ICT tools available to students with special needs.

“We’ve been able to secure some of these laptops and tablets to be distributed to some of these children in our schools, across the country.”

She also said the ICT support will also extend to external examinations.

“WAEC is ready to support these children to use computers to write WASSCE and BECE, and we have started doing that.”

Moving forward, Mrs. Darko urged teachers to also embrace the ICT tools to improve inclusion.

“Teachers don’t even understand or know that these children if they cannot grab pencils or pens, they can use computers to write if one finger is prepared for that.”

Also on the show, Derrick Omari, the CEO of Tech Era, called for a policy to crystalise the promise of ICT in improving the education of children with special needs.

“I am eager to hear whether the Ministry of Education or GES has a clear policy on how ICT should be deployed, especially to children with disabilities.”

“We’ve seen different countries like Rwanda implement the ICT in education policy that ensure that when we talk about ICT, no one is left behind,” he said.

EdTech Monday is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation Regional Centre for Teaching and Learning in ICT.

This edition was on EdTech as an enabler of education for learners with disabilities.

