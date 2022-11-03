Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Dr. Clifford Braimah is concerned about the future of the country’s water resources.

Speaking on Citi TV’s roundtable discussion on Galamsey, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Dr. Braimah decried the extent of damage of the menace on the water company’s operations.

“It is not only our expenditure that is going high, the volume of water that we have to distribute is also getting limited, and so we are having so many problems. We can only manage and keep praying that Ghanaians will one day come to appreciate the extent of damage of the menace.”

“The cost is unbearable. We are resorting to more expensive chemicals to be able to reduce the process lost. The cost of treatment continues to go up.”

He was also concerned about the future of the country as the menace is affecting its capacity to produce water.

“We are not just living for today. There are so many years ahead of us, and we need to be mindful of that.”

He warned that the company will be forced to shut down its systems in the next 6 months if the situation is not addressed.

“Our system is not made for wastewater, but for fresh water. If we do not take the issue of illegal mining seriously enough and address it, our systems may break down, and we may not be able to produce water for Ghanaians anymore.”

The Citi Galamsey Dialogue dubbed “Galamsey and Ghana’s Water Security” brought together stakeholders in the water sector to deliberate on the state of Ghana’s water resources and examine the effects of illegal mining on Ghana’s water security.

Other panellists were; Moses Abeiku Paintsil, the Eastern Regional Water Quality Assurance Manager of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL); Professor Chris Gordon, an Environmental Toxicologist; Dr. Bob Alfa, Director of Planning at the Water Resources Commission; and Dr. Adwoa Yirenkyi Fianko, a Senior Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Ghana’s fight against illegal mining seems to have hit a snag after some initial successes following the Citi FM/Citi TV-led campaign in 2017.

The upsurge in activities of illegal miners poses threats on many levels to the country, among which national security and water security are the most prominent.

The pollution of water bodies, which provide the raw water for the production of potable water for the population, is particularly concerning as the threat seems to be escalating daily.

The Ghana Water Company Limited has lamented how its production cost has increased as a result of galamsey activities.

The water company has bemoaned how the life span of pumps does not last because the company is forced to replace them regularly. Management fears the country may import water for consumption if the activities persist.

The National Farmers and Fishermen Association has also decried of the devastating effect on Ghana’s cocoa industry.