The High Court in Accra has dismissed a suit brought against the President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, by Justice Lee Adoboe.

The plaintiff, in the suit, alleged that prior to the GJA elections, Mr. Dwumfour gave members of the Association GH¢500 each at an event organized in the Western Region.

He thus prayed the court to declare the elections null and void.

The court however ruled that all the reliefs being sought by the Plaintiff including restraining Albert Dwumfour from holding himself as GJA President is null and void and thus dismissed the case.

Justice Lee Adoboe, a member of the GJA filed an application for an injunction seeking to halt the swearing-in of Albert Dwumfuor as GJA President.

In the suit, he contended that the bribery allegations levelled against Mr. Dwumfuor should have been investigated before the elections were held.

The injunction was served to the officials of the GJA a day before the swearing-in of the newly elected executives, but the event was organized.

“We are going to lay our facts bare before the court – the reasons we want the elections to be annulled. The swearing-in has been injuncted by the High court and investigations are being conducted into the allegations for the public to be made aware of the findings, and then we move forward from there”, he said at the time

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour was elected the new GJA President, on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The media consultant and Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group of Companies fended off competition from the Editor of the Ghanaian Times and former General Secretary of the GJA, Dave Agbenu and a Communications Consultant, Gayhart Mensah.

While Albert Dwumfuor polled 233 votes, Gayheart Mensah got 181 votes and Dave Agbenu had 142 votes.

Over 800 members of GJA voted to elect the new national and regional executives last week.