Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency have called on party members and the general public to ignore calls for the removal of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gas Company, Dr Ben Asante.

In a statement issued Tuesday, November 1, the executives stated that they have been impressed with the work of Dr Asante and find calls for his removal ludicrous.

The party executives added that under Dr Asante’s leadership, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira has benefitted tremendously in terms of development and job opportunities for its indigenes.

“Ghana Gas is now a household name in our Constituency due to the visionary leadership of Dr Ben Asante in decentralizing opportunities for the three Nzema Districts in terms of jobs, CSR projects and recognition. This was not the case prior to 2017.

“It is very worrying for a true party person to call for the head of Dr Ben Asante just on the bases that he is not an Nzema. The NPP does not believe in tribalism and we urge the president to disregard this call.

It will be a recipe for chaos, defeat, national cohesion and unity. We are peace-loving people and will never tolerate tribalistic behaviour and comments that seek to break the very fibre that brings us together as a nation.

Executives of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira (EAG) have observed with great concern recent unwarranted calls for the sacking of Dr Ben Asante as CEO of Ghana Gas by a countable section of NPP Youth in Ellembelle.



What is more worrying is the grave disrespect these youth showed to Hon Kennedy Agyapong, the Board Chairman of Ghana Gas, Hon Freddy Blay, the Board Chairman of GNPC, Hon Catherine Afeku, MMDCEs and Awulae Amihere Kpayinli II at the grand durbar of the climax of Atuabo Kundum festival at Atuabo on Sunday, 30th October 2022.



After several hours of engaging party leadership of our neighbour Ellembelle Constituency, the youth still went ahead to demonstrate, which nearly marred the beauty of the festival.



This is alien to Nzema NPP and must be condemned.

Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency has had her fair share of CSR projects, recruitments, scholarships, internship and national service opportunities under the leadership of Dr Ben Asante with support from our former MP, Hon Catherine Abelema Afeku. Support for traditional authorities since 2017, especially in the conduct of quarterly traditional council meetings, and Kundum festival celebrations is worth mentioning.

We, therefore, condemn in no uncertain terms, the call from these so-called concerned Ellembele NPP youth and dissociate ourselves from it.



In terms of recruitment, our Constituency can now boldly count of more than ten people recruited by Dr Ben Asante as CEO since 2017. Not a single person from the Constituency was recruited previously. There are still young men and women from the Constituency who have been interviewed and are waiting for their letters.



Before Dr Ben Asante was made CEO, no one, not a single person from Gwira held an officer position with the company. As we speak, we have officers from Gwira state in respectable positions at Ghana Gas. As executives, we are aware of plans by Dr Ben Asante to recruit more of our youth.



Ghana National Gas Company under the leadership of Dr Ben Asante is currently in the process

of constructing an LPG Bottling Plant under the cylinder recirculation module in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency. This project when completed will create employment opportunities for the youth of Nzemaland and make a huge impact on our local economy. This project is an initiative of Dr Ben Asante. We pray he has the peace of mind to construct and commission this project for us. Dr Ben Asante must Stay.



We are also grateful of the personal financial and human support to the party during 2020

general elections. The leadership of the three constituencies can testify to the support Dr Ben Asante gave prior to the elections to the three parliamentary candidates, Constituency executives and identifiable groups as well.



Recently, Axim Government Hospital received modern theatre equipment from Ghana Gas worth one million Ghana cedis to help boost quality health care delivery and augment the government’s efforts in the health sector under the leadership of Dr Ben Asante.

Ghana Gas constructed and commissione d a mechanized borehole at Gwira Eshiem, built culvert bridges and concrete pads on the Fantekrom – Nuabesa feeder road. Dr Ben Asante has given approval to some students from the Constituency on Ghana Gas scholarship scheme. Students from the Constituency are not left out with National service and attachment opportunities. We have been assured this year the number will increase.

We are even shocked to the bone at the behaviour of these youth in Ellembelle after all the projects, recruitments and opportunities given them. For someone who has shown total unflinching support to us, we can only be grateful to him and pray for long life and good health to continue to do more for us.

This is the time that we need him most. Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency NPP are solidly behind Dr Ben Asante, now and forever.



We join our NPP brothers and sisters in Jomoro Constituency to reject calls for his removal and

urge him to stay focused to do more for us. We call on whoever is behind this so-called NPP youth, whether at the Constituency or National level to desist from that. Our focus and energies should be directed at strategies in winning our three seats back.



Dr. Ben Asante must indeed STAY