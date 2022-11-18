The embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has apologised to Ghanaians over the current economic hardships.

In his opening remarks at the ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament to probe allegations warranting his removal from office as presented by the Minority, Mr Ofori-Atta stated that it was not the government’s intention to put Ghanaians through any form of hardship.

The Finance Minster said the current crisis has come about due to the devastating effects of Covid-19 and not as a result of the government’s recklessness.

“As the person, President AKufo-Addo has put in charge of this economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally and in my soul…I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians, I feel the stress of running a business, but it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning”.

“That is what gives me the strength to press on and to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially since March 2020. Co-chairs, let me use this opportunity to say to the Ghanaian people what I believe, with courage, every finance minister around the world, may wish to say to their people now: ‘I am truly sorry”, he said.

He added that despite the effects of Covid-19, the government has strived to ensure that Ghanaians have regular power supply, continue to fix roads and ensure that government workers are consistently paid their salaries.

The Minority in Parliament filed a motion for a vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta making seven allegations against the minister including conflict of interest, financial recklessness leading to the collapse of the Ghana Cedi and gross mismanagement of the economy.

The minister in a written request, prior to the hearing, sought further and better particulars on the grounds for the motion while raising questions over the committee’s jurisdiction.