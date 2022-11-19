Leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has paid a glowing tribute to the late Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey.

The NPP stalwart in a tweet said the former Finance Minister’s leadership and commitment to the structural changes to the country’s economy in the late 80s were “critical, and the impact is still with us today.”

“May he rest in perpetual peace,” he added.

The former Finance Minister, affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), died today, November 19, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was seeking medical care.

Professor Botchwey is said to have been receiving medical attention at the hospital in the last few days.

Born on the 3 September 1944, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey was 78 at the time of his death.

Professor Botchwey is the longest-serving Finance Minister.

He served in office alongside Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

He served in the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) (1982 to 1991) and the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) (1992 to 1995).