Former President, John Agyekum Kufour has distanced himself from widespread media reports suggesting that he has extended an invitation to the 98 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament demanding the removal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The disclaimer was issued after a section of the media reported on Thursday that the statesman had invited the MPs in question for a meeting in a bid to get the legislators to abort the #KenMustGo mission.

A statement issued by the Office of John Agyekum Kufuor, said, “we wish to bring to the attention of the general public that there is no truth to the said publication”.

The office also expressed worry over what it felt has become the blatant attribution of stories to the former President.

“The office of the former President vehemently detests the developing trend in disinformation that mischievously seeks to draw President Kufour into issues that he has not commented on”, the statement continued.

The majority MPs demanded the removal of both Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister and now dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahene.

The demand had initially been criticised because Ghana is currently pursuing support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In response to the calls from his own party’s MPs, President Akufo-Addo urged the MPs to hold on till Ghana concludes negotiations with the IMF.

Previous calls for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta have been rebuffed by President Akufo-Addo, who said he would continue to back Mr. Ofori-Atta.

Meanwhile, the NPP legislators have said, they will not back the Minority’s vote of censure against the embattled Minister.