Automobile dealer giant, Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC) has received top awards this year for its sterling leadership in Ghana’s automobile industry for the year 2021 under review.

Japan Motors for the 5th conservative year has been inducted into the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) Ghana, Hall of Fame as the Motor Firm of the year 2021 during the 33rd CIMG, Annual National Marketing Performance Awards.

The company also received 3 awards at this year’s Ghana Auto Awards as the Auto Company of the year, The Best Pick-Up of the year (Nissan Navara) and the Best SUV (Full-size SUV) of the Year (Nissan Patrol).

Japan Motors again picked the coveted award for Best in Customer Satisfaction (Sales) for Sub-Saharan Africa at the just-ended Nissan Ignition Awards.

CIMG Award

The CIMG award is in recognition of Japan Motor’s top-notch service in Ghana’s automobile industry which has seen it achieve a milestone and grown to become the premier automobile company that deals in Nissan, Yamaha, Foton and Lassa brands in Ghana.

The citation handed Japan Motors reads “Being committed to customer satisfaction is a tenet you hold dear to in your organization as you have come to make it a statement of fact that your company name, statutes and articles of incorporation do not determine your business, but rather a satisfied customer does. With this concept in mind, you have ensured that the customer journey does not end with delivery of a vehicle but you endeavour to take it all the way to the ultimate, i.e. value acquisition. No wonder, you went to the extent of investing heavily in a customer relationship management software, which aids with the streamlining of your services to make the customer experience a great one.

“You continue to display explicit knowledge and drive in your development of robust insights, managing channels and marketing effectiveness, for which you are being commended and celebrated. Your CSR initiatives remain top-notch as they continually impart the sanitation, health and sports sectors.”

Ghana Auto Awards

The Ghana Auto Awards is conducted by professional auto engineers who are dedicated to ensuring that the awarding process is carried out with utmost objectivity, credibility, and integrity.

The criteria for the awards include new vehicles not manufactured in Ghana and exclude others whose availability may be limited in its Edition.

The Award is a platform for the automotive industry to demonstrate and celebrate the advances made in the key areas of manufacturing, efficiency, innovation, corporate social responsibility and safety.

The purpose of the Ghana Auto Award among others is to provide consumers with sound, comparative information on vehicles that are new to the market by selecting the best new vehicles in the various categories, the Economy Vehicle of the Year as well as an overall Car of the Year.

Speaking in an interview, Ms. Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager, JMTC, expressed her pride in the feet achieved and thanked the entire staff of JMTC for their efforts in walking the talk of their tag line “Driven by Excellence”.

She on behalf of the company thanked the organizers for acknowledging hard work in the industry and assured that JMTC will keep on investing in quality and relevant automobile products coupled with efficient after-sales service to boost the Industry.

Ms. Esi Mensah reiterated that JMTC was particularly proud that the Nissan Navara which is currently being assembled locally at the Japan Motors Nissan Assembly plant was adjudged; the Best Pick-Up of the year by the Ghana Auto Awards.

“We dedicate the awards to the company’s loyal customers, and we promise to keep on striving hard to provide them with quality service”.