Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again come to the aid of the National Democratic Congress.

The NDC’s flagbearer for the 2020 general elections has donated an amount totalling GHS1,953,000 to support the conduct of the party’s constituency and internal regional elections.

The donation is made up of an amount of GH¢853,000 to the national party leadership for the organization of regional election conferences across the country and an amount of GH¢1,100,000 to the Electoral Commission to clear the debt owed them by the party in respect to the just-ended constituency elections of the party.

The party expressed gratitude to the former President for the generous support.