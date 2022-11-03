Africa’s leading e-commerce ecosystem has announced the launch of its biggest online sales campaign, titled “Jumia Black Friday”.

This campaign is geared toward supporting consumers in Ghana amid the current economic climate while enabling businesses and SMEs scale up by reaching millions of consumers online. The theme for this year’s #JumiaBlackFriday is ‘’Price dada naa’’ which literally translates into ‘’same old prices’’.

This is to reiterate Jumia’s commitment to making the lives of Ghanaians easier and better through such difficult times when prices of goods and services are increasing globally.

This year’s Jumia Black Friday campaign kicks off on Friday, November 4, 2022, and runs till Sunday, November 27th, 2022. Over the past 7 years, Jumia has availed Ghanaians with amazing deals and discounts from a plethora of categories such as electronics, phones and tablets, groceries, large appliances, fashion, health and beauty products among others. This year promises to be even bigger with discounts of up to 50% on all items and a host of other exciting activities during this period.

#JumiaBlackFriday is a distinctive campaign which offers consumers the exclusive opportunity to buy from the official stores of the top local and international brands and sellers. Gold partners for this year’s campaign include Samsung, Tecno, and Oraimo. Other partners include Xiaomi, TCL , Unilever, Nivea, Diageo, Nespresso,Weyon,Roch, Itel, Absolut and many more

Speaking about this campaign, CEO of Jumia Ghana, Tolulope Thomas, said ‘’The world is going through some tough times economically and Ghana is no exception. Throughput the year people have experienced challenges and we believe this is the best opportunity we have to support them by helping them to save an extra shilling. . We have worked tirelessly with our partners to ensure that consumers can enjoy the same old prices on Jumia. To our sellers and brand partners, we also continue to fulfill our pledge to bringing you closer to millions of consumers in order to grow your businesses, scale up and become more profitable.’’.

Consumers will enjoy other Black Friday benefits like daily flash sales at 10 am,12 pm and 3pm, and mind blowing discounts on specific brands at these times only on the Jumia app. There will also be brand days where specific brands will have products available at exclusively low rates during the campaign. Consumers who order can pay cash on delivery for selected items, pay via JumiaPay or via mobile money to the delivery agent. Orders can also be picked up at the nearest pick-up stations at reduced shipping fees.

The Country Manager of Jumia Services, Ghana, Mr Richmond Carlos Otu also said ‘’Sustainability remains top on Jumia’s agenda this year and we are using Black Friday as a catalyst to promote this. With our extra lean packaging and deployment of of electric / solar powered motorcycles and bicycles, we are reducing the carbon footprint in Ghana while promoting a healthier supply chain process. With warehouse operations optimized for effective pick, pack, ship on Price Dada Na, more cash on delivery pickup stations launched, E-mobility vehicles rolled out , we are poised and ready to deliver safely and on time’’.

To discover the different products available for the Jumia Brand Festival, simply download the Jumia application or visit www.jumia.com.gh. You can also call the customer service lines or chat with Jumia via the live chat on the website or social media @JumiaGhana

