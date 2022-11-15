A 55-year-old man was prevented from committing suicide by residents of CP a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality after he climbed a telecommunication mast.

A similar incident occurred at Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality, where an individual committed suicide in a similar manner after he was electrocuted by a high-tension pole belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

According to Citi News sources, the 50-year-old man whose identity is not yet known was spotted by a resident of the area heading towards the mast without a shirt.

Another resident disclosed that the individual came to a female resident in the area and left his shirt and slippers with him with the message that he was going to commit suicide.

Some residents in the area, however, managed to convince him to abort his mission.

There are indications that the man was going through a family crisis and decided to take his life.

“I saw him this morning walking towards the mast, walking barefooted and without a shirt. I later saw him smoking around the mast. I went home later to hear that the man was trying to commit suicide on the mast. I noticed he was a worried man from the way he looked. He is not from this community, he is from Peace town. Residents of the community who spoke to him while in the act prevented him from committing suicide,” Veronica Amoah, a resident told Citi News.

Assemblyman for the CP Biakoye Electoral Area, Daniel Dotse said residents in the area were terrified about the incident since a similar one had occurred a few weeks back at Ngleshie Amanfro.

“The residents in the area were terrified since they were afraid it will be a repeat of what happened at Ngleshie Amanfro where an individual climbed the ECG high tension poll to do the same. But I also learnt that the man has family issues, the reason he decided to take his life, but I cannot tell whether it has to do with money or something else.”