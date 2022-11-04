The government has said GH¢2 million will be allocated for the construction of 15 two-bedroom apartments to resettle some victims displaced by tidal waves flooding in the Ketu South area.

Hundreds of residents in the Anlo district, Keta and Ketu South Municipalities were displaced by tidal waves some months ago.

Answering questions about plans by the government to have the victims relocated, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa said the first batch of 150 victims will be relocated to the apartments by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

“The municipal assembly has initiated the construction of 15 two-bedroom apartments at Salakope to resettle about 150 victims of tidal waves in the municipality,” Dr. Letsa said.

The Minister said the project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2023 “to accommodate the first batch of victims.”

Residents in the Anlo district, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities struggled with tidal waves flooding as they lost some of their communities to the ocean.

The flooding in November 2021, in particular, gained national attention after hundreds of residents were displaced.

Relief from the government in the immediate aftermath of the incident was described and as inadequate, with corporate organisations and former President John Mahama, among others, taking the lead in offering significant support.

After some criticism of the government’s response, the budget was revised and GHS10 million was allocated for feasibility studies for sea walls in affected communities.