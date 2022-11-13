Richard Kofi Aseidu has won the chairmanship race in the National Democratic Congress’ regional elections in the Central Region.

Gabrielle Tetteh, the sister of NDC MP for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh won the Communication Director position in the region.

Mr Aseidu addressing the press said despite winning the elections to lead the party to victory in 2024 he faced some obstacles.

According to him, some persons petitioned the National leadership of the party to disqualify and prevent him from contesting the elections two days to the day of the elections.

He explained that the move instead pushed delegates to vote massively for him to lead the party.

Mr Aseidu garnered 255 votes to beat his closest rival Theophilus Aidoo Mensah who polled 245.

Sebastian Kakra Yalley got 114 while Kojo Quansah got 15 votes.

Richard Aseidu who is an educationist noted that he will foster cohesion in the party to ensure that they snatch the seat from the New Patriotic Party come 2024.

Find the full results of the NDC’s Central Region elections below:

Chairmanship position

1.Richard Aseidu 255 winner

2. Sebastian Kakra Yalley 114

3. Theophilus Aidoo Mensah 245

4. Kojo Quansah 15

Vice chairmanship

1. Steven Moore 68

2. Lawrence Paa Nii Lamptey 103

3. Shaibu Bukari 259

4. Ekow Panyin Okyere 196

B Secretary position

1. Gabriel Nii Commey Adams 371 (Winner )

2 .Kofi Matthew 251

Deputy Secretary -Unopposed

Eric Offei

C.Treasurer

1. Victoria Pobee Woode 403, Winner

2. Francis Coffie Sekyi 224

Deputy Treasurer

1 .Isaac Philip Abbey 249

2. Shallot Danquah 244

3. Nana Yaw Paine 135.

Organiser position

1 .Mike Derry 343

2. Daniel Ako 285

Deputy organiser

1. Nana Osiepi Quansah 187

2 Joseph Mensah Abaka 273

3 Peter Kojo Essel 165

Communication

1. Gabrielle Tetteh 340

2. Lawrence Ghartey 217

3.Nuredeine 74

Deputy Communication

1. Mohammed Murtala 54

2. Afenyo Donkor Ike 198

3. Eric Auben 141

4 .Emmanuel Kwaku Ako 235

Youth Organiser

1 .Francis Asimah 12

2. Nana Asamoah Banfo 10

3. Mohammed Kofi 25

4. Bright Botchwey 25

Deputy youth Organiser

1.Prince Gyamfi Mensah 23

2. Atta mensah 12

3. Ebenezer A. Abeiku Essien 38

Women organiser

1, Emma Ahunu 17

2. Faustina lamptey 38

Deputy Women Organiser

1. Esther Ayensu 8

2. Janet Quansah 11

3. Eleven Annang 8

4. Esther Sam 9

5. Barikisu Abdullah Gawa 1

6. Nhyie Dadzie 18

Zongo

1.Rashad Abubakia 104

2.Hamzad Alhassah 238

3.iddrus Ali 34

4. Abdullah Amoh 25