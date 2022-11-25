Customers of some Telecommunication Service Providers have been flooding registration centres to complete the re-registration of their SIM cards after their data services were blocked.

The customers say they have been unable to access the internet for the past three days and are sometimes unable to make calls due to the non-completion of the re-registration process.

The Ministry of Communications has served notice it will deactivate all unregistered SIM cards by November 30, 2022, after it extended several deadlines.

The Ministry is applying sanctions, including the blocking of data services to owners of unregistered SIM cards.

In an interview with Citi News, some of the affected customers said, they were busy attending to personal stuff, hence the delay in registering their SIMs.

One of the affected persons who spoke with Citi News said, “three days ago, I was using my SIM in the morning, and I was using the internet, and everything was working actively. By 10:am – 11:am thereof, my data went off. Meanwhile, I bought data bundle of GH¢5, and my data was not working. Instead of MTN reminding us that we shouldn’t buy data, all of a sudden, my data went off, for three days now.”

This user had visited one of the centres to clarify the situation with his network.

Some said, “I have to do biometrics for the 2nd SIM, which is making me a little crazy. I don’t know whether it’s the due process or a punishment for me I don’t know.”