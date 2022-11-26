Students of Adventist Senior High School in Bantama within the Kumasi Metropolis can now heave a sigh of relief after the Rotary Club of Kumasi decided to drill a borehole in the school.

This comes after a former student of the school wrote to the Rotary Club of Kumasi to intervene to help address the challenge.

“We have come here because one of your old students contacted us and mentioned to the Rotary Club of Kumasi that you are in dire need of water,” Dr. Emmanuel Obeng, past president of the Rotary Club of Kumasi who cut sod for the project.

The school has for years had to grapple with water challenges.

According to the headmistress of the school, Grace Kafui Ayi, the school has for a very long time been in dire need of water.

“The challenge is that the water does not flow all the time. So when there is a shortage of water, our students cross the road which is not safe for them at all. So, this project, it will help us a lot.”

The international service chair for the Rotary Club of Kumasi, Nana Effah Mensah, noted that the drilling of the borehole is part of an initiative of the Rotary Club of Kumasi to drill 29 boreholes and 152 micro flush toilets in selected areas in the Ashanti region.

“Basically, we will be doing these projects within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Atwima Nwabiagya North District Assembly, and Old Tafo Municipal Assembly. We have one year to complete these projects, but with those timelines they have given us, we are always on time to finish the projects before that time.”

The drilling of the borehole has begun and the contractor has projected that it would be ready for use by the students in a month’s time.

“We drilled the borehole today and by next week, we will do the mechanization and after that, we will build the structure. We will then build a Polytank. Roughly, we will complete everything in a month’s time,” Emmanuel Tetteh, the contractor working on the project, assured in an interview with Citi News.

The team from the Rotary Club of Kumasi has thus urged the authorities of the school to ensure proper maintenance of the water project once it is handed over to them.