The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the death of former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey is a very sad development.

Prof. Botchwey died over the weekend at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

Reacting to the news of his death, President Akufo-Addo who described Prof. Botchwey as his “good friend” said he was a long-standing public servant who discharged his duties thoughtfully and with dignity.

Eulogising Prof. Botchwey in a Facebook post, the President said the country has lost a fine gentleman and exceptional public servant.

He extended his deepest condolences to Prof. Botchwey’s family and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) fraternity for their loss.

“The death of my good friend, Dr. Kwesi Botchway, is a very sad development. My contemporary, in the mid-1960s, at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Botchway was a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties thoughtfully and with dignity, and became Ghana’s longest-serving Minister for Finance and Economic Planning.”

“The thoughts and sympathies of my wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and l are with his partner, children and family. I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the National Democratic Congress, of which he was a prominent and much-respected member. Ghana has lost a fine gentleman and exceptional public servant. May his soul rest in perfect peace in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall meet again. Amen!” the President prayed.

Prof. Botchwey served in office alongside Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

He served in the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) (1982 to 1991) and the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) (1992 to 1995).