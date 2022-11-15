The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has slammed Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party, over claims that the Suame MP wants the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta sacked to take over his job.

Recent reports in the media have indicated that the Majority Leader was scheming to get the Finance Minister to resign or be sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo because he was interested in heading the Finance Ministry.

But speaking on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, an obviously furious Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said Mr Otchere-Darko, accused of making the claim, was completely out of order to accuse him [Majority Leader] of instigating the dismissal of Mr Ofori-Atta.

“There are people who would rather want to cause disintegration while you are committed to integrating. But now this has brought about another sense of anger. That Gabby Otchere-Darko, who does he think he is? I serve Akufo-Addo and I serve the party as well as the government. When we talk about the government itself, what is your locus to be accusing me of being an instigator?” the Majority Leader fumed.

Some MPs in the New Patriotic Party Caucus in Parliament in October demanded that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta be sacked over his poor performance.

After a recent meeting, the Suame MP said the number was no more 80, but the whole Majority caucus now supported calls for the Finance Minister to resign or be sacked.

“Even though the issue started with a group of 80-plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the decision of that group.”

“So it is no longer the cause of the 80-plus group. It is the agenda for the entire caucus,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said to journalists in Parliament.