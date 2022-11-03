The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has invited to a meeting teacher unions threatening to embark on a strike if the appointment of the new Director-General for the Ghana Education Service (GES) is not reversed.

Three teacher unions had vowed to lay down their tools following the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the GES.

They are, the National President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

A statement signed by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah explained that the meeting scheduled for Friday, November 4, 2022, is to help “find [an] amicable resolution to the impasse.”

The unions, since the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah on October 19, have opposed the move, arguing that the new GES Director-General does not qualify to occupy the position.

But the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum had defended the appointment saying that the accusations of the teacher unions were unfounded.

The Minister of Education is expected to be at the meeting.

“By this invitation, the Ministry entreats all stakeholders to exercise restraint whilst the matter is being amicably resolved,” the Labour Minister added in the statement.