After years of appeals to government for their roads to be fixed, residents and indigenes of Larteh in the Akuapim North District of the Eastern Region have contributed money to fix them.

In less than nine months, the residents mobilized GH¢400,000 to fix portions of their inner roads.

However, their best efforts have been stretched beyond limits as the three major linking roads to the town continue to deteriorate.

They have therefore appealed to the government to complement their efforts by fixing the 3 major roads leading to the town.