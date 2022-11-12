Managing partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers and indigene of Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has upon the appeal of the Bekwai National Ambulance Service Directorate, renovated the dilapidated office building of the Service.

Prior to the Ambulance Service appeal, Mr. Poku-Adusei in October 2022, offered GH¢50,000.00 to officials of the Kokofu Traditional Area to support two construction projects in the Local District.

In May 2021, he also donated food items to over 300 Zongo community households in Bekwai as part of their Eid ul Fitr celebration.

Following these and other benevolent acts of lawyer Ralph Poku Adusei, Philip Adodoadjie, the Municipal Director of the National Ambulance Service in Bekwai, wrote to the British-trained lawyer to extend his acts of kindness to his office.

Renovation bid

In his letter dated 11 June 2022, Mr. Adodoadjie appealed to Ralph Poku-Adusei to renovate the “office accommodation allocated to the National Ambulance Service at the Old Hospital” in Bekwai.

“We would be grateful if the following renovations are done at the said facility; partitioning of office, construction of male and female toilet and bath, construction of Ambulance parking bay, among others,” the appeal letter of Adodoadjie noted.

Privilege to help

In an interview with journalists on why he accepted the invitation to support the Ambulance Service in the Bekwai constituency, Mr. Poku-Adusei, noted that “looking at the importance of ambulance services to the people of Bekwai, I deemed the bid made by the Municipal Director of the National Ambulance Service in Bekwai, an extremely important request”.

“I consider it a privilege to have been called upon by officials of the Bekwai Ambulance service to give a phase life to their office space,” Ralph Poku-Adusei said.

“I look forward to assisting them in other capacities so they can continue to offer their services to the good people of the place of my birth,” he added.