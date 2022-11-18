Organized Labour has called on the Government to collaborate with the various unions and stakeholders in the nation’s economic mix to amicably address the economic challenges confronting the economy.

Inflation for the month of October reached a bumpy 40.4 percent with producer price inflation also jumping from 45.6 percent to 65.25 percent, pushing the cost of living for Ghanaians higher, thus resulting in a massive pressure for the dismissal of the Finance Minster.

Organized Labour and individuals have since been proposing measures that include; inter-sectoral collaborations and tax cuts to bring relief to Ghanaians.

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress Ghana (TUC), Dr. Yaw Baah said workers and the Government must come together to understand the current economic situation and work to resolve it.

Dr. Baah called for sectoral collaborations after the government announced a new minimum wage of 10 percent to GH¢14.88 effective January 1, 2023, from the GH¢12.53 on Wednesday, November 16.

“In the last few months, we have had situations where inflation is going up. We should all work together to ensure we are out of this; workers, employers, and government. And we are hoping 2023 will be a better year than 2022.”

He added that conditions in the economy won’t change should the minimum wage be increased without proper collaboration and consultation between industry, employers, employees, and the government.

“It is on this note that I would like to appeal to all of us to work together to get out of this. It doesn’t matter how much you offer your employees, how much the government will offer employees, and how much employers will offer employees, it will still not take us home.”