Former President John Mahama has paid tribute to the late high-life musician, AB Crentsil, at his pre-burial service at Tema Community 8.

Speaking at the funeral, he commiserated with the family and stakeholders of the music industry for the loss of their illustrious son.

Mr. Mahama called him a “great icon of Ghanaian music.”

“Today, our friend and brother AB doesn’t need anything else from us. Just prayers that God will open paradise for him.”

Other dignitaries within the political space who attended the funeral included the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kyerematen and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and a host of others from the entertainment circles.

AB Crentsil passed away on 13th July 2022, at the age of 79.

His remains will be taken to his hometown in Saltpond for interment.

AB Crentsil is known for songs such as ‘Moses’, ‘Atia’, ‘Angelina’, ‘Papa Samo’, ‘Yewo Adze Oye’, among others.