The Majority MPs pushing for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, have threatened to boycott the 2023 budget statement if the minister is not sacked.

“It’s not only the budget that we will boycott, we will no longer be a part of any government business. That is the position we have taken. It starts from now,” one of the MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi, said on Peace FM’s Kokokroo.

“Ofori-Atta is not the only one with knowledge, he must go. I can assure you, we will not backtrack our decision. If the President refuses to sack him, it’s up to him,” he added.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi further called on Mr. Ofori-Atta to resign honourably if the President is reluctant to sack him.

The MP also reiterated that the Majority MPs making the threat will not be supporting the Minority’s vote of censure against the Finance Minister.

“Without fear or any contradiction, we, the 98 Majority MPs do not support the ongoing vote of censure. That is an approach by the Minority. All that we want is for the President to sack Ofori- Atta,” the Asante Akim North legislator fumed.

The Minister is currently being investigated by an Ad-hoc committee for financial recklessness, conflict of interest, gross mismanagement of the economy among other claims.