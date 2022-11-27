As part of efforts to ensure a clean and Sustainable environment, Malta Guinness has organized a national plastic clean-up campaign drive at Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region.

The company believes that the campaign will stimulate awareness of plastic management among community members.

This comes on the back of achieving Goal 12 of the sustainable development goals targeted at environmentally sound management of all waste.

Speaking to the Media, the Marketing manager of Premium Non-Alcoholic Drinks Segment of Guinness Ghana Limited, Diana Adu Asare assured of the company’s commitment in ensuring responsible production and consumption.

“At Guinness Ghana, we have this commitment to do business in a sustainable way. And as part of it Malta Guinness is doing what we call the plastic collection campaign. We know how harmful plastic is to the environment: it doesn’t easily decompose and blocks drainage systems amongst others”

“So as a business we thought of it to launch a campaign and raise awareness on how plastic waste can be segregated from the usual waste and also find innovative ways of recycling these plastics to prove to the community that something good can come out of the plastic waste.”