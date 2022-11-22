Residents of mining community, Manso Datano in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti region, have intensified calls for the withdrawal of all military deployments to the area.

This follows the death of a nursing mother who was allegedly shot by a military man.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred during a funeral ceremony.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director for the Amansie South District, Edward Oduro Nsiah has been speaking to Citi News on the incident.

“Residents are claiming the army personnel who caused the lady’s death are the same people after their lives and are not safe under the military. They don’t trust that they can protect them. Most of them are angry and are asking that the army leaves the community, although everything is calm.”

The nursing mother was reportedly killed by a stray bullet from a military officer’s gun.

Residents were performing the final funeral rites of an illegal miner who fell into a pit and died after being chased by some military officers three months ago.

At the funeral grounds, some mourners allegedly blocked routes, angering military officers who were passing by at the time.

In their attempt to disperse the crowd, the soldiers fired warning shots, which ended up hitting the nursing woman who was passing by.

The deceased nursing mother was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.