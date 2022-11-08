A meeting between the leadership of three striking teacher unions and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to deliberate on a decision by the unions to lay down their tools ended inconclusively on Monday.

This is the second time the two parties have failed to reach a consensus over the impasse.

The meeting is expected to be held later today, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to address the concerns of the teachers.

The unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers have laid down their tools following the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Meanwhile, some students want government and teacher unions to immediately resolve the stalemate for academic work to resume.

The teacher groups say, they will not call off the strike until government addresses their concerns.

Since the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah on October 19, the unions have opposed the move, arguing that the new GES Director-General does not qualify to occupy the position.

But the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum had defended the appointment saying that the accusations of the teacher unions were unfounded.

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has started engagements with the teachers to end the strike.

Their meetings have so far been unable to resolve the teachers’ concerns.