The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns about the absence of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for the debate on the 2023 Budget.

Parliament on Tuesday, November 29, began the debate on the budget, which was presented by the Finance Minister last week.

But ahead of the debate, most Members of Parliament of the Majority caucus were not in the chamber to participate in the debate.

Some members of the Minority caucus expressed worry over the development and called on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to possibly suspend the debate until the Finance Minister appeared before the House.

“It is only appropriate that the Finance Minister must be here. If he is not ready to do the job, he should let the House know. He must be here for us to make our inputs, we are in a critical stage as a country,” the Deputy Minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim said.

But, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in defence of the Finance Minister said the absence of Mr Ofori-Atta does not constitute a breach of the law.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin clarifying the situation said the Finance Minister had sought permission to partake in some other national assignment hence the need for the debate to commence with the presence of the Deputy Finance Ministers.