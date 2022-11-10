The Minority in Parliament is today, Thursday, November 10, 2022, expected to move a motion that seeks to censure Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs accuse the Finance Minister of acting outside the powers of the office and largely blame him for the country’s current economic woes.

This motion, if passed, will compel President Akufo-Addo to fire his treasury chief.

A deputy Minority Chief Whip Ahmed Ibrahim tells Citi News that his side has engaged with a section of the Majority caucus, and they are ready for the motion.

“We are still talking to the group of 95. Most of them know that they have their integrity to protect. The best way to redeem the image of Parliament is to make sure that they vote, and they walk their talk on Thursday,” he said.

The Majority caucus has however stated its strongest opposition to the motion.

Deputy Chief Whip Habib Iddrisu tells Citi News that his side will be whipped into line.

“What I can say on authority is that, we, the Majority caucus, will not be part of an ill-intended motion that the Minority has actually brought. They know very well that, they do not have the numbers to carry the motion along. So they are on their own because we are going to activate the whipping system.”

In the meantime, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a statement asking its members of parliament to abstain from the vote.

A statement signed by NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong says neither the party nor its parliamentary side will lend what they say is a mischievous move by a side they say lacks credibility in the matter.

“By this directive, the leadership of the Majority Caucus especially the Whips are to ensure that no Member of the Majority Caucus partakes in this exercise by the Minority Group in Parliament,” the NPP said in a statement.

The governing party believes the vote of censure is “ill-intended and aimed at derailing government’s efforts at resolving current socio-economic upheavals.”

The Minority in its motion for the vote of censure cited the overall mismanagement of the economy and ethical concerns, among others.