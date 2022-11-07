The Nation Builders Corps Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG) has declared a one-day prayer for God’s intervention to change the heart of government officials over their unpaid allowances.

The former NABCo trainees have, therefore, set Wednesday, November 9, 2022, for fasting and prayers over their unpaid allowances.

A statement issued by the trainees said: “[Because of] the suffering, NABCo trainees are to fast and pray on Wednesday, November 9th 2022, [for] God to touch the heart of our leaders to hear our cry and pay us…NABCO trainees sacrificed their lives for Ghana for 46 tough months (3 years, 10 months).”

The statement added that “Unfortunately for us, after 46 months of sacrifice, we were just told to go home sadly. By that time, the government owed us 10 months’ stipends.”

“We pleaded for a long time [but] the government insulted us with one month stipend. It is only God who knows the hardship these innocent trainees went through for these 46 months and still going through.

“Therefore, we are turning to God for his intervention by fasting and prayers on Wednesday, 9th November 2022 for God to change the heart of these leaders towards us in this difficult time for them to pay what is due us.”

“It is written in the book of Psalm 61:1, (Hear my cry, O God; listen to my prayer.) and in Proverbs chapter 21:1 that (The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord; he directs it like a watercourse wherever he pleases).

“We implore every trainee to be part of this one-day fasting and prayers. We believe by the end of this fasting and prayers, God will pave the way to where there seems to be no way.”

NABCo was introduced in 2017 by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government as part of measures to address graduate unemployment in the country.

The initiative was run under seven modules, namely Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.